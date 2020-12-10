Fresno couple sets up memorial Christmas tree where 5-year-old boy died in train crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno couple is honoring a little boy who died after his family's vehicle was hit by a train near Christmas Tree Lane.A small tree now sits at the corner of Shields and Wishon Avenues where a memorial has formed for five-year-old Anton Solorio.The organizer, Alexis Blanco, told Action News she was putting together goodie bags for her own son's first birthday party when she heard about the tragedy.Blanco and her boyfriend bought a tree and set it up at the site where Anton was killed.The two said Solorio's death hit very close to home."We just want to hold our kids a little bit tighter," said Blanco. "We didn't know them at all. It's just being new parents ourselves and then hearing that about a little boy, it just really touches you. It's not something you ever want to go through."Blanco encourages the community to either buy an ornament or take one from their own tree to bring out at the memorial site.