THEFT

Christmas Tree Lane family want stolen hand-made elf decoration returned, no questions asked

EMBED </>More Videos

Vandals targeted a popular children's sports complex in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. --
A Christmas Tree Lane family is still hoping someone will return the two decorations that disappeared from their lawn in the last few days.

Some abominable person yanked out Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Hermey the Misfit Elf from the display in the Gallagher family's front yard.

Rudolph was a store-bought decorations, but Dan Gallagher made Hermey by hand.

H'e built a lot of elves and other decorations himself to spread the happiness of the holidays.

"The big joy is when you see people driving by and you can hear them from inside the house. I hear, you know, carloads of people singing Christmas carols. They're laughing, people walking back and forth, so that's where the biggest payoff is. you just get a lot, I personally get a lot of gratification from seeing that and hearing that," said Gallagher.

Gallagher says he planned to spend an upcoming vacation building new elves, but if he doesn't get the decorations back by then, he'll have to spend it building a new Hermey.

He says he just wants them returned -- no questions asked -- before this Tuesday's walk night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftchristmas treeeventsholiday lightsFresno - Northwest
THEFT
60 pregnant goats stolen from farm over Thanksgiving
VIDEO: Uber Eats delivery passenger caught stealing packages, couple says
Suspect run over by own car at end of high-speed chase
3 women knock kid down on escalator after stealing from mall
More theft
Top Stories
Man hit intentionally by mini van in Southwest Fresno, police say
Murder victim's mother: losing her son is a reality she never thought she'd face
Local leader says community program helps the homeless with more than a meal
Vandals target Granite Park leaving $3,500 in damages
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Police arrest roommate for Farmersville murder
Three men with handguns rob party supply store in Southeast Fresno
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
Show More
Man stabbed over northeast Fresno parking spot
Woman dies from brain-eating amoebas after using neti pot
SJM, Strathmore and Hilmar a win away from a state title
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
More News