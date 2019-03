Christmas Tree Lane grinch admits crime, going to jail

The man arrested for stealing Hermey the Elf and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer from a yard on Christmas Tree Lane last December has admitted to receiving the stolen property and a separate second degree burglary. Fresno County sheriff's deputies and the HEAT team arrested Kristopher Cartozian a few days after the decorations disappeared from Dan Gallagher's yard.Cartozian accepted a plea deal Tuesday, the day after his 35th birthday, which calls for him to serve up to 16 months in jail.He's now scheduled for sentencing next month.