Christmas Tree Lane grinch admits crime, going to jail

By
The man arrested for stealing Hermey the Elf and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer from a yard on Christmas Tree Lane last December has admitted to receiving the stolen property and a separate second degree burglary.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies and the HEAT team arrested Kristopher Cartozian a few days after the decorations disappeared from Dan Gallagher's yard.

Cartozian accepted a plea deal Tuesday, the day after his 35th birthday, which calls for him to serve up to 16 months in jail.

He's now scheduled for sentencing next month.
