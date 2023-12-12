Final walk night of 2023 for Christmas Tree Lane

You can take part in a Fresno tradition on Tuesday night, but you better have some comfortable shoes and some warm clothes!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can take part in a Fresno tradition on Tuesday night, but you better have some comfortable shoes and some warm clothes!

The final "walk night" for 2023 at Fresno's historic Christmas Tree Lane takes place at 6 pm at Shields and Van Ness.

The "lane" will be open to drivers after Tuesday night until Christmas Day.

The route begins at Shields and Van Ness and continues for two miles to Shaw Avenue.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.