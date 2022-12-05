Marjaree Mason Center filling wish lists this Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local non-profit is taking action to fill Christmas wish lists this holiday season.

The Marjaree Mason Center helps local families affected by domestic violence.

This year for it's Trees of Hop fundraiser, you can help them grant a wish from a special registry.

The items can be purchased online, or you can shop locally and drop them off in person.

The center asks that the gifts are unwrapped so they can be sorted and given directly to the person it's intended for.

If you want to go a step further, you can also provide wrapping paper or bags with your gift.

For more information on how to donate, visit MyRegistry's website.