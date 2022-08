City of Livingston names new police chief

The city of Livingston has a new police chief. Chuck Hale was officially appointed as the city's top cop at the council meeting Tuesday night.

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Livingston has a new police chief.

He has served as interim chief since November of last year after Chief John Markle announced his plans to retire and was placed on leave.

Hale also served as a lieutenant at the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Hale has over 25 years of law enforcement experience and will be paid an annual base salary of $160,000.