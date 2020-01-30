jimmy kimmel live

Jessica Simpson: Chuck Norris was 'a little tough' as my childhood acting coach

LOS ANGELES -- Chuck Norris was "a little tough" on a young Jessica Simpson when he was her childhood acting coach, the actress revealed Wednesday night.

In an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Simpson said she sought acting lessons after unsuccessfully auditioning for "The Mickey Mouse Club," a Disney Channel series that ran in the late 1980s and early 1990s and produced young stars like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake.

"I didn't [get cast], but I did go to the finals and they said that I needed acting lessons," Simpson explained. "In Dallas, apparently Chuck Norris is the person to go to...he was my acting coach. "



Simpson said she took lessons from Norris in 1992 when she was 12 years old, adding that Norris was "a little tough" as a teacher.

"He saw one of my tapes. He told me that I moved my eyebrows too much and I had to do my lines with my eyebrows taped," Simpson said, adding that Norris told her to channel her inner Denzel Washington.

Watch "Jimmy Kimmel Live" weeknights on ABC at 11:35 ET/PT | 10:35 CT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livetelevisionabcjimmy kimmel
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' moving back to usual time slot in shorter format
'Kids' of 'Modern Family' discuss show finale, life in quarantine
Kimmel, Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k gift card
Jimmy Kimmel is live from quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News