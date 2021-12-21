chukchansi park

Downtown Fresno ballpark to remain 'Chukchansi Park' under new naming agreement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The name Chukchansi Park isn't going anywhere--at least for the next decade.

The Chukchansi Economic Development Authority announced Monday it signed a 10-year agreement with the Fresno Grizzlies for the naming rights to the downtown Fresno stadium.

The extension of the tribe's partnership with the team and the City of Fresno grants them more parking passes and opportunities for Chukchansi youth.

They will also continue the "Chukchansi Day" home games that celebrate the tribe's history and heritage.

The City of Fresno would not reveal the cost of the new naming rights agreement.

