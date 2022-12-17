Good Sports: Award-winning groundskeeper for Chukchansi Park

David Jacinto is also quite the chef, providing his Mexican home cooking, tacos a specialty, to both home and visiting teams.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For nearly two decades, Fresno Grizzlies' David Jacinto has been taking care of the grounds at Chukchansi Park.

A Washington Union grad, Jacinto grew up just south of Fresno, always working in the fields to earn a living.

Until he got thrown a changeup, a chance to work in Minor League Baseball as a groundskeeper.

"I just started working because it's something different than the fields," he said. "It's something I've been learning, still learning."

Jacinto not only learned, but has become one of the best in the business.

He earned recognition as the 2022 California League Groundskeeper of the Year, the second time he's won a top groundskeeper award.

"Well, I was kind of in shock because we have a lot of events going on," he said. "I never thought we were going to go that far with the activities we got all year-round."

Jacinto is happy to represent Fresno more than anything.

"Absolutely, that's the best thing that happens," he said. "To me, to bring that trophy to Fresno, that includes everybody, everyone."

To Jacinto, this job is fun compared to long days out in the fields picking crops.

He's also quite the chef, providing his Mexican home cooking, tacos a specialty, to both home and visiting teams, including World Series champs like George Kontos, Kyle Tucker, Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez.

But the appreciation from fans and players alike keeps Jacinto coming back to the park.

"All the compliments from the people that they always give you about the field, it makes me happy," he said. "It makes me feel proud of my job."