Chukchansi Park to host Jr. Home Run Derby

If you have a child aged 14 or under and they like baseball, here's their chance to be a home run champion for FREE!
Chukchansi Park will be one of several nationwide sites hosting the "Junior Home Run Derby" this Saturday at 12: 30 pm.
Three separate fields measuring distance will be set up on the playing surface at Chukchansi Park.
Those who excel in Fresno may have the opportunity to advance and compete in the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby National Finals during 2019 MLB All-Star Game festivities in Cleveland
The event is also open to the general public.
Participants must pre-register before going.
Click this link to register.
