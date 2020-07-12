Education

Northeast Fresno church helping kids prepare for upcoming school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People's Church in northeast Fresno is helping kids prepare to start the school year off right.

Community members were asked to drop off new backpacks, supplies, and clothes during a drive-through event at the church on Cedar and Herndon on Saturday.

The items will be donated to local children in need through the "I Love My City" program.

"Our idea is that whether they go back to school or not, they'll still need pencils and coloring things and snacks and new shoes and new clothes," says Karissa Liebe. "So whether they're in school or out of school, they'll still know that People's Church loves them and wants to be invested in their lives."

The church also hosted a car wash on Saturday to raise more money for school supplies.

Donations can also be made for this cause through the People's Church website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresno northeasteducationchurchdonations
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harvard Avenue Block Sale goes on despite disapproval from city officials
Video shows would-be thieves hunting for unlocked cars across Fresno
Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County
Central California coronavirus cases
Families demand better care for Fresno County Jail inmates
20-year-old Clovis man dies after losing control of motorcycle while on Highway 168
Clovis Community College celebrating high enrollment for summer sessions
Show More
Cooling centers open in Fresno, Merced today
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
Madera County woman accused of stealing from employer for 6 months
Brides left in lurch, thousands of dollars lost as Madera County wedding venue closes
Domestic abuse, child exploitation incidents up during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News