Northeast Fresno church helping kids prepare for upcoming school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People's Church in northeast Fresno is helping kids prepare to start the school year off right.Community members were asked to drop off new backpacks, supplies, and clothes during a drive-through event at the church on Cedar and Herndon on Saturday.The items will be donated to local children in need through the "I Love My City" program."Our idea is that whether they go back to school or not, they'll still need pencils and coloring things and snacks and new shoes and new clothes," says Karissa Liebe. "So whether they're in school or out of school, they'll still know that People's Church loves them and wants to be invested in their lives."The church also hosted a car wash on Saturday to raise more money for school supplies.Donations can also be made for this cause through the People's Church website.