Suspicious fire quickly put out at central Fresno church, officials investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine what sparked an early-morning fire at a church in central Fresno.

The flames were first reported just after 3 Wednesday morning at the Christian Fellowship Center Church of God on Millbrook and Thomas.

That's right behind Hidalgo Elementary School.

Officials say the fire started at a door and spread up into the attic.

It damaged an office and a classroom area.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

They believe the cause is suspicious.

No one was inside the church, and no one was hurt.

It's hoped that electricity can remain on to the church so it can hold holiday services.