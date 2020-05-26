With 100 or less allowed in churches, Fresno Co. supervisors pursue lawsuit against state

So even for mega churches like People’s, where their capacity is at least 1800, they won’t be allowed to have more than 100 people congregate.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County supervisors approved state guidelines for church services, but they'll pursue a lawsuit to change them.The governor's Monday order allows churches to open for congregations of 25% capacity or no more than 100 people, whichever is less.Supervisor Steve Brandau suggested it's an unconstitutional order and tried to have the county institute it's own guidelines, allowing capacity at churches to be closer to those allowed at grocery stores and other businesses.Pastor Larry Powell from People's Church in northeast Fresno said his church mapped out a congregation with proper social distancing and masks and other protections in place. He said they could safely fit almost 700 people in the building - less than 50% capacity.Cornerstone Church Pastor Jim Franklin told Action News he could fit almost 400 people into his downtown Fresno building at about 25% capacity.He questioned any orders treating churches differently than recently reopened businesses like restaurants."Why are we different?" asked Franklin. "Why are we different than anyone else?"Supervisor Brandau's request to have the city set its own standards for churches failed, with support only from Supervisor Sal Quintero.Supervisor Nathan Magsig followed with the idea of passing the current state guidelines for churches, but asking county counsel Daniel Cederborg to pursue a federal lawsuit over the issue.Magsig's motion passed 3-2, so supervisors will discuss a lawsuit with the county counsel, but for now, the governor's guidance is the law of the land - a law none of the supervisors expect to see enforced."We're going to do what we want to do anyway," said Supervisor Buddy Mendes as he compared the county's decision not to go against the governor's guidelines as a Jedi mind trick."In reality, we're better off not saying anything because he's lost control."