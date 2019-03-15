Church volunteer accused of sex with 16-year-old girl, showing her porn

Chee Lim Chook, 55, has been charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor, including digital penetration of a minor and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. -- A California church volunteer has been arrested after allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old girl.

Chee Lim Chook, 55, is also accused of offering the girl pornography to watch during their encounters, which investigators said took place at church in the city of Diamond Bar. He has been charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor, including oral copulation with a minor, digital penetration of a minor and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the alleged victim was a family friend of Chook, who worked as a volunteer at River of Life Community Church. The accuser, now 18, reported their alleged relationship to authorities in February but said their encounters occurred two years ago when she was underage.

Chook was arrested two weeks later and is being held in lieu of $140,000 bail. His next court appearance is Monday, March 25.

Investigators believe there could be more victims connected to Chook. Anybody with information about Chook or the case is asked to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

