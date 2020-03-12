health

CIF cancels state basketball championships, Hanford team was expected to play

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced all of its remaining state basketball championships games have been canceled.

Officials say the cancellations include the regional finals and the state finals scheduled for this weekend at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.



"This decision was made after careful deliberation and in the primary interest of protecting the health and safety of our member schools, fans, and most importantly, our student-athletes," CIF officials said in a press release.

"While we understand this decision is disappointing, we strongly believe that the opportunity to compete in this event does not outweigh our obligation to place the health and safety of our member schools and school communities above all else," they added.

The Sierra Pacific girls basketball team, from Hanford, was set to face Lancaster in the D-IV state final. The Golden Bears were chasing their second state title in the last three years.



It's unclear if the games will be rescheduled.

