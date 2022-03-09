Pair of local teams heading to play for a state title in Sacramento

Clovis North takes down St. Ignatius to become NorCal champs.



The Broncos are headed to STATE.

SJM wins 50-38 over Antelope to win the D-II Northern Regional.

#5 @SJMGirlsHoops will play #6 Sage Hill for the @CIFState title Saturday at 2 PM from the @Golden1Center in Sacramento.

Jackie White has stepped down as head coach of SJM Girls Basketball. Assistant coach Verenique Warren will step in as the interim HC for the remainder of the season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time since 2019, the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will play host to the CIF State Basketball Championships and a pair of local teams are heading to the capital.Clovis North, the #13 seed in Division-I, continued its Cinderella run, beating #3 St. Ignatius 58-56. It was the Broncos' 4th straight road win.CN will face top-seeded Damien Friday night at 8 PM.In Division-II, the #5 San Joaquin Memorial girls team knocked off #10 Antelope 50-38 to win the Northern California Regional Championship."This is what we deserved all year. We've been working each day in and out, we had a lot of hardships and stuff we fought through and I'm excited to get this ring," said senior point guard Asha Sra.The Panthers will face #6 Sage Hill Saturday afternoon at 2 PM."It's great, it is great. Everyone counted us out but I wish they would've counted us in because hey, we're on our way to Sacramento," said interim head coach Veronique Warren.Both Central Valley teams fell in Division-III with the #11 seeded Bullard boys falling 56-37 to #1 Pleasant Valley, while #3 Porterville fell 62-49 against top-seeded La Salle.