Pair of local teams heading to play for a state title in Sacramento

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time since 2019, the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will play host to the CIF State Basketball Championships and a pair of local teams are heading to the capital.

Clovis North, the #13 seed in Division-I, continued its Cinderella run, beating #3 St. Ignatius 58-56. It was the Broncos' 4th straight road win.



CN will face top-seeded Damien Friday night at 8 PM.

In Division-II, the #5 San Joaquin Memorial girls team knocked off #10 Antelope 50-38 to win the Northern California Regional Championship.

"This is what we deserved all year. We've been working each day in and out, we had a lot of hardships and stuff we fought through and I'm excited to get this ring," said senior point guard Asha Sra.



The Panthers will face #6 Sage Hill Saturday afternoon at 2 PM.

"It's great, it is great. Everyone counted us out but I wish they would've counted us in because hey, we're on our way to Sacramento," said interim head coach Veronique Warren.



Both Central Valley teams fell in Division-III with the #11 seeded Bullard boys falling 56-37 to #1 Pleasant Valley, while #3 Porterville fell 62-49 against top-seeded La Salle.
