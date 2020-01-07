Cigarette butt leads to arrest of Hanford burglary suspect

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cigarette butt left behind by a burglary suspect has led to his arrest nearly two years later. The Kings County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Karl Jensen broke into a home back in July of 2018 by crawling through the doggie door.Jensen is accused of stealing several items inside the home. Investigators say he also left the water running in the man's bathtub, causing significant damage inside.When deputies arrived to investigate the burglary, they found a cigarette butt inside the bathtub, that did not belong to the homeowner. After running DNA tests, authorities traced the cigarette back to Jensen on Friday.Deputies learned the suspect was already in custody for stealing agriculture equipment from several farmers in Lemoore last October.Jensen is now facing additional charges for the burglary.