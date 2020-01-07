Cigarette butt leads to arrest of Hanford burglary suspect

By
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cigarette butt left behind by a burglary suspect has led to his arrest nearly two years later. The Kings County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Karl Jensen broke into a home back in July of 2018 by crawling through the doggie door.

Jensen is accused of stealing several items inside the home. Investigators say he also left the water running in the man's bathtub, causing significant damage inside.

When deputies arrived to investigate the burglary, they found a cigarette butt inside the bathtub, that did not belong to the homeowner. After running DNA tests, authorities traced the cigarette back to Jensen on Friday.

Deputies learned the suspect was already in custody for stealing agriculture equipment from several farmers in Lemoore last October.

Jensen is now facing additional charges for the burglary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordkings countykings countyburglaryresidential burglary
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Man crashes while driving backward in northeast Fresno
Police believe Fresno gang may be behind Sanger elementary school vandalism
Tulare man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed 2 in Bakersfield
SOUL offers alternative education for at-risk students
Driving safely with less mileage could save you big cash
Show More
Man fatally struck by train near Selma identified
US to start collecting DNA from people detained at border
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
SC man who offered $10K reward finds stolen dog dead along highway
Teen accused of killing teen who was texting with his girlfriend
More TOP STORIES News