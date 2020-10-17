entertainment

Cinemark Movies 8 theater reopens in Hanford after Kings County moves into 'red tier'

By
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's lights, camera, action at Cinemark 8 in Hanford as the theater is back open for business.

It reopened to moviegoers on Friday as Kings County is now in the less restrictive 'red tier', which means they can open at a quarter of their capacity.

"We're evolving how we operate so you feel comfortable and confident when you visit one of our theatres," Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi.

Zoradi says there's several new modifications in place, which include sanitizing high traffic areas every half hour, blocking seats in the auditoriums, and having an assigned chief cleaning monitor to each theater.

However, it's not just theatres that get to reopen their doors.

Shopping centers can open to 50% capacity, and places of worship, like Glad Tidings Assembly of God in Hanford, can bring a limited number of people back inside.

"I really think no matter side of the aisle you're on, the church has been treated unfairly. We are excited, and we wish it happened sooner," says Pastor Kyle Johnson.

Johnson says they've been conducting services outside the last couple of months.

While he's excited to welcome people back, he says pastors face a challenge with the capacity limit.

"At our last outdoor service we had 200 people. Once we open that number is going to skyrocket. What do we tell people?"

The church is planning to wait until all of their precautions are in place to open in an effort to keep people safe.

However, many other businesses are back open as being in the 'red tier' also means fitness centers and museums can also welcome back customers with modifications in place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesskings countykings countyentertainmentbusinesscoronavirusperforming artsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tony nominations: One show leads the way with 15
Atari-themed, video game-centric hotel design unveiled
New film 'Yellow Rose' tackles immigration challenges from a Filipino perspective
Everything you need to know about drive-thru Big Fresno Fair
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley man who sexually abused, tortured and killed Black teen might be set free
Creek Fire victims will get financial help to clear toxic debris
Trump administration reverses decision to deny CA aid
Fresno State cuts 3 sports due to expected loss in revenue
Residents affected by SQF Complex Fire have 1 month to apply for federal relief
Reopening Fresno Co. schools must conduct surveillance testing
Harvey's Christmas Yard Art to be on sale from Saturday
Show More
Millions in grant funding approved for Fresno theatres, museums, non-profits
FUSD students get creative with at-home innovation challenge
Valley non-profits think outside of the box to fundraise
Argument at Fresno taco truck leads to shooting, 1 in hospital
Higher COVID-19 positivity rates in disadvantaged areas, according to UCSF Fresno
More TOP STORIES News