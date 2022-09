Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley, Circle K has you covered.

The company announced that on Thursday, prices will drop by 40 cents per gallon as part of "Fuel Day" from 4 pm to 7 pm.

There will also be special deals on snacks all month long.

In the Valley, Circle K has locations in Fresno, Selma, Hanford, Dos Palos, Atwater and Avenal.

For more information, click here.