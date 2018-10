A city garbage truck is off its route in Reedley after it caught fire Monday morning. The fire started in the downtown area on 11th Street near G Street.A video provided from the Reedley Fireman's Association depicts the scene. The fire started in the compactor section of the truck, causing a fireball that could be seen from across town.Firefighters say they are thankful the driver parked in the middle of the road, and that the fire did not occur in a residential area.