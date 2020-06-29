Fresno City Hall sanitized after family of Council President tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- City Hall was fully sanitized over the weekend after Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias learned that his child tested positive for COVID-19.In an announcement from Arias, he said that as another precaution, Tuesday's city council meeting, planned to be held in-person, will now be held virtually.Arias says everyone who could have come into contact with his child or the rest of his family has been notified.Arias says he will not return to the City Hall building until he has been cleared by the Fresno County Department of Public Health.In a statement, Arias said that he will focus on protecting his family's health during this time and urges the community to wear a mask.