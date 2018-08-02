FRESNO

City of Fresno and parents of Dylan Noble reach settlement

A settlement has been reached in the shooting death case of Dylan Noble.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Court documents show his parents reached a settlement with the City of Fresno, but it's unknown for how much.

Noble was 19 when he was shot and killed by Fresno Police in 2016, outside a gas station. Officers said they were looking for an armed suspect, however, Noble wasn't armed-- but an autopsy showed he was intoxicated.

All of it was captured on body cams, and Police Chief Jerry Dyer ruled the incident justified.
