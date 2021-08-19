City workers, volunteers revitalize neighborhoods in central Fresno

"We want to come in, clean up their neighborhood, restore pride not only in a neighborhood but in the entire city of Fresno," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
Crews started trimming down trees at 6 am on Thursday for the Fifth Neighborhood Blitz Revitalization Project.
It was the first time crews touched up many of the trees in the area in about a decade.
"This neighborhood blitz is going to be significant because we get to return some tender loving care to that Fresno High School neighborhood and spruce it up and show the people who live in that area that we care," Dyer said.
The work includes street and sidewalk repairs, curb painting, graffiti abatement, and street sign replacement.
It's taking place in the neighborhoods between Shields and McKinley Avenues and from Van Ness Boulevard to the BNSF railroad tracks.
City crews will pick up Friday morning, and more than 100 volunteers are expected to attend the cleanup portion this weekend.
It's a collaboration Mayor Dyer loves to see.
"It's been overwhelming, we did not know we had this kind of volunteer movement. It energizes me as a mayor to go out and be able to see that kind of volunteerism and to see the neighborhood come together," Dyer said.
His Beautify Fresno Program has lifted many neighborhoods. He said this blitz would not be the last.
"We are going to continue to add resources because we are going to restore pride in Fresno," Dyer said.
Volunteers will gather in Lot K at Fresno City College at 7:45 am Saturday.
Health and safety guidelines will be in place.
Fore more information, visit their website.