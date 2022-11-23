City of Fresno to be given over $6 million to address homelessness

A grim outlook on the state of California's next spending plan.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is set to receive just over $6 million in state funding in the next 30 days to address homelessness.

It is part of the third round of Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention grants.

The announcement comes after Mayor Jerry Dyer and several other California mayors met with Governor Gavin Newsom last Friday.

Dyer said the city reduced the population of those experiencing homelessness this year by 13% and projects an 8% reduction next year.

"The Governor is aware of the strides we are making, and we are grateful to have these funds reinstated and available to continue our work," Dyer said in a statement.

The third round of funding was initially on hold as the non-partisan Legislative Analyst's Office announced the state will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.