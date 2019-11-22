crime

City of Fresno pledges $40,000 to Crime Stoppers for information leading to arrest of mass shooting suspects

As family members gather to mourn and work out how to pay for the unexpected funerals, Fresno Police homicide detectives are looking for answers.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno has announced it is pledging $40,000 to Crime Stoppers to help locate those behind one of Fresno's deadliest shootings.

Police continue to look for the two gunmen that opened fire on a family gathering in the backyard of an east central Fresno home, killing four people and injuring six others.

Those four victims have been identified as 23-year-old Xy Lee, 31-year-old Phia Vang, 38-year-old Kou Xiong, and 40-year-old Kalaxang Thao, all lived in Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department is working with several agencies including the FBI to gather information to determine the motive behind the shooting.

As of right now, the Crime Stoppers' reward still stands at $16,000 until it can confirm the City's donation.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form below.
