City of Fresno launches new trolley system

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can now get a free ride.

Mayor Jerry Dyer made the announcement alongside city leaders and some of Fresno's most recognizable mascots.

Fresno-HOP is a free and reliable transportation option meant for residents to explore Fresno's nightlife and expose thousands to what downtown has to offer, while supporting local businesses.

On Thursday, it will run from 5 pm to 12 am.

On Fridays and Saturdays, it will run until 1 am.