The City of Hanford wants to give you the tools to get fit for free.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Hanford wants to give you the tools to get fit for free.

The city's Parks and Community Services Department will now be offering weekly workouts at its outdoor Fitness Court at Hidden Valley Park.

The first workout session kicks off this Saturday from 9 am to 10 am, and more are planned every Saturday after that, rain or shine.