Funding for Kerman to help with new police station, public safety center

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Kerman now has some major funding to help with the construction of a brand-new police station and community public safety center.

Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria presented the city with a $3 million check on Monday.

The funds were secured through the state budget and with the help of Kerman city leaders.

Police Chief Steve Wilkins talked about some of the benefits of having a new headquarters.

"Our current building, while it has worked for us, has exceeded its limits," he said. "The new building will include many improvements, like secure parking for our patrol vehicles and for our equipment."

The new police station also includes a larger evidence storage area and public meeting rooms.