City of Merced inviting kids to sign up for hockey program

Kids can come to the teal top at Applegate Park and play street hockey for free.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Merced is rolling out a new activity, encouraging kids to have fun while getting fit.

The Parks and Recreation Department is now seeking sign-ups for the Teal Top Stick To Fitness Hockey Program.

Action News was there when the San Jose Sharks Foundation unveiled a teal-top street hockey court in March.

There's two sessions to kick it off - one for 3rd and 4th graders, another for 5th and 6th graders.

Kids can come to the teal top at Applegate Park and play street hockey for free.

"To me, the teal top represents any opportunity for kids to get involved in just another sport in our community," says Christopher Jensen with City of Merced Parks & Recreation.

The first session runs August 23rd to September 15th, meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Space is limited.

You can find information on where to sign up by clicking here.