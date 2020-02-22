Clark Intermediate students honor Black History Month

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of middle school students has created an immersive experience for Black History Month.A Clovis Unified classroom transformed into a celebration of African American art, intellect and artifacts."We want to put something together, something that's never been done before," said eighth-grade student Mason Hill. "They got us the materials quickly and said we got to go, and it's crunch time and we got it done and very fast."The African American Student Union at Clark Intermediate decided to do something special in honor of Black History Month."We started brainstorming ideas and tried to get an idea of what they wanted students on campus to learn about," said student liaison Ashante Horsley.The group brought pieces of history and culture to life."We have it set up that each wall is like women, arts, literature and things like that," explained Hill. "We split the classes up into groups and put them into a station and every five minutes we change."Students can stop by each station and learn more about African American history, heroes, and athletes. They're also given a worksheet to walk them through each spot."We wanted people to learn more about the inventors and the history of what we went through, what our ancestors went through," said eighth-grader Brielle Smith. "They can learn and be inspired by what these people did."The students get the chance to add their name to the display, in a section that highlights future leaders and their goals."We want kids to come in here and learn it doesn't matter what race you are, what you look like, we want you to come in here and learn about different things," Hill said.The display is open through February.