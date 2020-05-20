Education

Merced College finding special ways to celebrate Class of 2020

Merced College is celebrating its graduating class all week!
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College is celebrating its graduating class all week.

Administrators have created a special video tribute that will be released on the college's social media platforms on Friday.

Several photos are also being posted on Facebook this week in honor of the 1,800 graduates.

Each of them has been mailed a gift box filled with their tassel, festive logo socks and a commemorative letter.

"We absolutely want to make sure our graduates in the Class of 2020 understand that we want to celebrate with them, we know this isn't ideal, but this is a huge milestone," said Chris Vitelli with Merced College.

Merced College has committed to all online learning this summer and will make a decision about its fall classes on July 1.
