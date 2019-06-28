Clean-up efforts begin at home where authorities found more than a dozen dogs living in extreme filth

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in a Kingsburg neighborhood are finally getting some relief.Neighbors say they've started seeing some clean-up efforts at a home where authorities found more than a dozen dogs living in extreme filth.Animals still linger outside the home where a Kingsburg woman allegedly had more than a dozen dogs living in feces and fleas.The house became a neighborhood nuisance, but the owner of the home is trying to take care of the problem."They're working there every day... he's getting things done," said Kay Roberts, a neighbor.The property owner started cleanup on Monday. This comes weeks after police discovered 15 neglected dogs living in horrific conditions, and dead cats inside the home.The foul environment started becoming a nuisance to neighbors like Roberts, who says the smell and bugs were unbearable."You want to say maddening. You're itching all the time. You can't go out. Unless you get bit, you can't go in your yard," Roberts said.Authorities say 50-year-old Yvette Martinez is to blame for the neglect. She turned herself in for the crimes, and faces more than 30 counts of animal cruelty and neglect.As for the home, Kingsburg city officials say it needed to be abated. The property owner has opted to completely restore the house, and the Kingsburg city manager says the property owner has "been cooperative and we are in contact daily to ensure progress continues"Roberts says she's already noticed a huge difference."He's really been doing good. We don't have the smell anymore. The fleas are getting lighter."As for the animals, the city is coordinating all the rescue operations. The dogs were all removed from the filthy conditions, and are undergoing through the rescue process for a second chance at life.