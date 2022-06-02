Man sentenced for high-speed motorcycle chase in Fresno County that killed passenger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A prison sentence of 12 years rang out in a Fresno County courtroom Wednesday after prosecutors say Cline Garner killed the passenger on the back of his motorcycle during a police chase in the summer of 2019."The facts in this case are egregious," says deputy district attorney Steven Ueltzen. "The defendant decided to drive his motorcycle at over 100 mph with a passenger on the back, he struck a median and a curb and lost his passenger over 400 feet, killing her."Garner previously accepted a felony conviction of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and evading police that resulted in a death.Law enforcement attempted to pull him over just before the deadly crash that killed 46-year-old Gaylene Herrera.Garner has a long list of criminal cases against him, including a previous prison term for stealing a car that led to another police chase exactly two years before the crash that killed Herrera."This is not the defendant's first time in a pursuit with a police officer," Ueltzen said. "In fact, this would be his 9th and 10th felony convictions in his lifetime, as well as nine previous misdemeanor convictions."Prosecutors originally charged Garner with murder before changing it to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.As part of his plea deal, Garner must serve the 12 years and was not allowed to ask for a lower term.