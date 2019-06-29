drug bust

Tulare County clothing store used as front to sell drugs, 3 arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A clothing store in Tulare County was allegedly used as a front to sell narcotics.

Detectives busted an employee and two customers at Forever Fitted Clothing and Smoke Shop after a month-long investigation. They found processed marijuana in packages resembling children's breakfast cereal; as well as Vape cartridges laced with THC and concentrated cannabis.

In all, two pounds of processed marijuana, 55 THC Vape cartridges, 10 grams of THC edibles, and 20 grams of concentrated cannabis were seized.

Sheriff's officials arrested Gregorio Amaya, Ronnie Garza and Celeste Turner on multiple drug charges. Garza and Turner were also found with a stolen vehicle and other drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff's officials arrested Gregorio Amaya, Ronnie Garza and Celeste Turner on multiple drug charges. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)



This is an ongoing investigation, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
