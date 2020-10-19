'Clouds' hits No. 1 on iTunes seven years after Zach Sobiech died of cancer

In 2013, Zach Sobiech's song "Clouds" unexpectedly went #1 on @iTunes, and this morning, it happened again. From @JustinBaldoni and everyone who played a part in #CloudsMovie, thank you for helping make Zach #1 for a second time. pic.twitter.com/Tgwk9x2ZcV— Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 18, 2020
"Clouds" by Zach Sobiech took over iTunes' No. 1 slot from Justin Bieber on Sunday, two days after the Hollywood movie of the same name based on Sobiech's life premiered on Disney+.
The ranking is based on downloads of the song. The profits which will add to the $2 million already raised for cancer research via Sobiech's namesake foundation.
The single first climbed to the top of iTunes in 2013, shortly after the Stillwater-area teenager's death. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer four years earlier.
By that point, the YouTube video that led to the song's ascent had been viewed 4 million times. It's up over 15 million now. The song also went to No. 26 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the rock singles chart.
The movie is an adaptation of the memoir "Fly a Little Higher" by Zach's mother, Laura Sobiech.
Don’t wait for tomorrow. Live for today. Clouds, an Original Movie based on the true story of Zach Sobiech, starts streaming Oct. 16 on #DisneyPlus. #CloudsMovie pic.twitter.com/EpuX14sz6p— Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 12, 2020
