Clovis Avenue crash at Belmont causes road blockage, expect delays

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A portion of an east central Fresno roadway has been shut down after a crash involving two vehicles Friday morning.Fresno police say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. in the intersection of Clovis Avenue and Belmont Avenue just south of Highway 180.Officers have closed the westbound turn lane on Clovis Avenue as they continue to investigate the cause of the crash. Drivers should expect some delays.All other lanes of traffic near the intersection are moving through the area.Officials have not said whether anyone was injured in the crash.