crash

Clovis Avenue crash at Belmont causes road blockage, expect delays

Fresno police say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. in the intersection of Clovis Avenue and Belmont Avenue just south of Highway 180.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A portion of an east central Fresno roadway has been shut down after a crash involving two vehicles Friday morning.

Fresno police say the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. in the intersection of Clovis Avenue and Belmont Avenue just south of Highway 180.

Officers have closed the westbound turn lane on Clovis Avenue as they continue to investigate the cause of the crash. Drivers should expect some delays.

All other lanes of traffic near the intersection are moving through the area.

Officials have not said whether anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Suspected DUI driver arrested after hit-and-run in southeast Fresno
NB lanes of I-5 in Kings County closed after big rig crash
Hwy 49 near Oakhurst closed after logging truck overturns
Gallons of milk spill after truck overturns in Kings Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News