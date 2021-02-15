stabbing

3 stabbed at Clovis apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are investigating after three people were stabbed on Monday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Minnewawa Avenue and Cherry Lane around 1:30 am, where they found the three victims.

Police say they all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Further information regarding what led up to the stabbing has not been released.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect, and a description wasn't immediately available.
