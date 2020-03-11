crash

Driver crashes into fence in east central Fresno, CHP warns of slick roads

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver slid into a chain-link fence in east central Fresno, and the California Highway Patrol said slick roads and speed were a factor in the crash.

Officers say a driver was exiting Highway 180 at Clovis Avenue when the vehicle slid across the intersection, up the sidewalk and into the fence.

No one was injured in the crash, but officers are reminding drivers to slow down as roads are still wet from the rain.

"Slow down," said CHP Officer Johnny Fisher. "Give yourself time to get to where you're going safely."

Tuesday night's storm was the first rainfall the Valley has seen since January. Fresno saw 11 inches of rain, while areas in the South Valley averaged a little over 20 inches.

