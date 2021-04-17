sports

Fresno City College beach volleyball team looks to rack up wins

By
EMBED <>More Videos

FCC beach volleyball team looks to rack up wins

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The coast may be a few hours away but beach volleyball is actually alive and well in the Valley.

Fresno City College plans to soak up the sun and rack up some wins this season.

Its beach volleyball team is looking to draw a line in the sand against West Valley.



The Stevens family came in from Visalia to watch Alyssa play in the middle court.

"Being out here, it's our first time, Fresno City with their first time out here. They were supposed to last year but COVID hit so that kind of ruined things... It's kind of cool being out here and enjoying the nice weather and seeing the girls play," said David Stevens.

The two-one-two matchups made for typical beach action but this battle played out not near the ocean but at Bicentennial Park in Clovis.

"It provides for a great student experience after three years of competing and implementing beach volleyball. Now we're able to really come together and host our first home match," said FCC Athletic Director Derrick Johnson.

Coach Kieren Roblee is confident her Rams can be just as successful in the sand as they've been on indoor courts.

They certainly enjoyed being out there.

"The ultimate goal would be, obviously with approval from the president of the district, to get a home facility," she said.

For now, the FCC women feel right at home in the middle of a public park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsclovisclovissportsfresno city college
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Did US Marshals' most wanted fugitive attend 2016 MLB game?
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Bulldog Breakdown: Highlights of Fresno State v Hawaii game
Fresno State falls out of AP ranking after loss to Hawaii
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News