Fresno man wanted in connection to deadly Clovis bar shooting arrested in Arizona

EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted for deadly Clovis bar shooting arrested in Arizona

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police have confirmed that the man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at an Old Town Clovis bar has been arrested.

Police arrested 25-year-old Eddie Cordero of Fresno in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix Police Department assisted with the arrest and found Cordero in a car.

Clovis police say Cordero shot two men to death and injured an employee after an argument that had happened inside the Palace Bar earlier this month.

RELATED: 'All hell broke loose': Old Town Clovis bar owner recounts shooting that left two dead

Police also arrested 25-year-old Anthony Guzman. He was arrested for being an accessory to murder.

The victims were identified as 21-year-old Merehildo Luna and 27-year-old Andres Sanchez.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovishomicide investigation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News