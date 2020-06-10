bomb threat

Bomb threat against Clovis business unfounded, police say

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Clovis police say the possible bomb threat was unfounded at the Peachwood Medical Group on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators cleared the scene. It wasn't immediately clear if an arrest for the threat had been made.


______________________

Clovis police are investigating a bomb threat a business in Clovis on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the employees at a business in the Peachwood Medical Group received a threat over the phone around 11:50 a.m.

Officers are at the scene, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
