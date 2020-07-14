business

Clovis businesses can apply for permit to serve customers outdoors

Many businesses in the city of Clovis will now be allowed to operate outside following a rollback in reopening by the state.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many businesses in the city of Clovis will now be allowed to operate outside following a rollback in reopening by the state.

On Monday, city leaders issued a new emergency order allowing business owners to apply for a waiver to give them access to both public and private common areas to serve customers.

The areas will include sidewalks, streets and parking lots.

Clovis restaurants have been able to apply for the same temporary waivers to move their dining tables outdoors.

Business owners must submit an application to receive the permit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovisbusinesscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Fresno County pastor to lead protest against Gov. Newsom's order
Salon owners forced to close doors again after Newsom order
Will the Big Fresno Fair be canceled? Officials say they'll wait and see
Business owners trying to figure out options after Gov. Newsom rolls back reopening of California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County pastor to lead protest against Gov. Newsom's order
Salon owners forced to close doors again after Newsom order
Hundreds of firefighters battling wildfire in western Fresno County
Newsom orders gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says
2 arrested for kidnapping Merced home invasion victim, carjacking vehicle
Show More
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Fresno firefighter saves family's beloved dog stranded in burning home
Fresno firefighters stopped responding to medical aid calls after influx of fire calls
75-year-old man found dead in overturned truck near Three Rivers
Florida now 'epicenter' of COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
More TOP STORIES News