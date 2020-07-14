Clovis businesses can apply for permit to serve customers outdoors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many businesses in the city of Clovis will now be allowed to operate outside following a rollback in reopening by the state.On Monday, city leaders issued a new emergency order allowing business owners to apply for a waiver to give them access to both public and private common areas to serve customers.The areas will include sidewalks, streets and parking lots.Clovis restaurants have been able to apply for the same temporary waivers to move their dining tables outdoors.Business owners must submit an application to receive the permit.