Candy Cane Lane brings holiday cheer to Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visitors braved Thursday's wet weather to head out to Clovis for opening night of Candy Cane Lane.

Each year, houses along Cindy Avenue, near Peach and Alluvial, showcase eye-popping decorations.

Residents of one of the homes even sell freshly made donuts each night.

Candy Cane Lane will be open nightly now through Christmas.