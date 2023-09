Clovis Police say no one was hurt in the crash, but the car left a gaping hole in the front of the home.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A home in Clovis is in need of major repairs after a car crashed through a front bedroom.

It happened early Tuesday morning in a gated community on Devonwood Lane.

That's off of Teague and Timmy Avenues, and down the street from Buchanan High School.

It is not known what led to the crash.