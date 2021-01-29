Clovis Big Hat Days to be held in June this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Big Hat Days will make its comeback this year.
The Clovis Chamber of Commerce moved the event to June 12 and June 13 to give the community a few extra months to ascend from the current pandemic gathering restrictions.
For more than 80 years, Big Hat Days has served as a community showcase and a tribute to western heritage and small-town character.
It's usually held the first weekend in April to start off Clovis Rodeo month.
The street festival in Old Town Clovis was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
