community

Clovis Big Hat Days to be held in June this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Big Hat Days will make its comeback this year.

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce moved the event to June 12 and June 13 to give the community a few extra months to ascend from the current pandemic gathering restrictions.

For more than 80 years, Big Hat Days has served as a community showcase and a tribute to western heritage and small-town character.

It's usually held the first weekend in April to start off Clovis Rodeo month.

The street festival in Old Town Clovis was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscloviscloviseventscommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Action News Morning Update
Blind veteran meets his new guide dog
Family sings outside Atwater woman's home for 100th birthday
DTLA party supply business helps meet the high demand for PPE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot in the back, homicide investigation underway
Child dies from COVID-19 complications in Tulare County
Newsom signs bill providing rent relief for Californians
Central CA storm: Atmospheric River to move out on Friday
Yosemite to require day-use reservations starting Feb. 8
Winter storms create flooding hazards, dangerous driving conditions in Valley
Tulare man arrested for the murder of 2 Fresno teens
Show More
Car fire sparks at north Fresno apartment complex
Class-action lawsuit filed against Robinhood following stock restriction
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
CA storm washes out part of Highway 1 south of Big Sur
'Live' honored to conduct last interview with Cicely Tyson
More TOP STORIES News