Clovis Big Hat Days to be held in June this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Big Hat Days will make its comeback this year.The Clovis Chamber of Commerce moved the event to June 12 and June 13 to give the community a few extra months to ascend from the current pandemic gathering restrictions.For more than 80 years, Big Hat Days has served as a community showcase and a tribute to western heritage and small-town character.It's usually held the first weekend in April to start off Clovis Rodeo month.The street festival in Old Town Clovis was canceled last year due to the pandemic.