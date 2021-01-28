Clovis city council candidate arrested for stealing campaign signs from opposing candidates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man running for Clovis City Council was arrested after police say he stole dozens of campaign signs that supported his opposing candidates.Clovis police say Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua reported several of his campaign signs missing on Tuesday.Detectives combed through surveillance video throughout the city and discovered two people taking signs from various areas. Video showed the two then placing them in the bed of a white Ford F-150 truck.Investigators say the truck was registered to a family member of city council candidate Herman Nagra.Police arrested Nagra on Thursday at his home. He admitted to stealing 42 signs from several locations around the city. Officers found multiple campaign signs belonging to Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua and current running candidate Diane Pearce in his backyard.Nagra was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony grand theft charges.