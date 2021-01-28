theft

Clovis city council candidate arrested for stealing campaign signs from opposing candidates

Video showed the two people placing signs in the bed of a white Ford F-150 truck.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man running for Clovis City Council was arrested after police say he stole dozens of campaign signs that supported his opposing candidates.

Clovis police say Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua reported several of his campaign signs missing on Tuesday.

Detectives combed through surveillance video throughout the city and discovered two people taking signs from various areas. Video showed the two then placing them in the bed of a white Ford F-150 truck.

Investigators say the truck was registered to a family member of city council candidate Herman Nagra.

Police arrested Nagra on Thursday at his home. He admitted to stealing 42 signs from several locations around the city. Officers found multiple campaign signs belonging to Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua and current running candidate Diane Pearce in his backyard.

Nagra was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony grand theft charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cloviscrimearresttheftcampaign
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office arrested
Surveillance video catches catalytic converter thieves in Fresno Co.
NYPD joining California search for woman who accused teen of taking phone
New video in case of teen wrongly accused of stealing phone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno mayor offers Adventure Church license to use memorial auditorium
Central CA storm: More rain and snow pour over Valley, foothills
Yosemite National Park extends closure until Monday due to storm
Heading to the Valley foothills to see snow? You may cause more harm than good
Tulare County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications
COVID-19 variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Merced officials work to prevent flooding as more rain heads towards Valley
Show More
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers COVID-19 vaccine
Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured in time of COVID-19
DMV to resume behind-the-wheel driving tests starting February 1
Search continues 1 month after young brothers go missing
Hope on the horizon as 2 more vaccines nearing end of trial
More TOP STORIES News