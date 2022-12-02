City of Fresno declares December 1st "Dr. Lori Bennett Day"

Dr. Lori Bennett has been the president of Clovis Community College for the last six years.

During her time at the college, student enrollment has doubled to nearly 14,000 students..

Their programs have also grown from 26 to 100 degrees and certificates.

To honor her work and career, the City of Fresno proclaimed December 1st "Dr. Lori Bennett Day"

"I never would've thought in all my life that something like this would happen for me. I am just so honored that the City Council acknowledged the work that I've done throughout my entire career." says Dr. Bennett.

Dr. Bennett has been in higher education for 30 years.

She mentions Clovis Community college has been acknowledged as one of "the community colleges with the highest degree completion for African American and Latinx students."

Dr. Bennett is a first generation college graduate.

Her work inspired her parents, siblings and children to complete college degrees.

Marco De La Garza has been working alongside Dr. Bennett for the last five years.

He feels inspired by her ability to diversify the college.

"She'd been saying, 'we need to make this college reflective of our community and that is reflected in every single hire we have done." mentions Marco.

The college is seeing a change this upcoming year, Dr. Lori Bennett is retiring and Dr. Kim E. Armstrong will be the new president starting in January.

Dr. Armstrong will be the first African American female president of the college.

Her ancestors, dating back five generations in Alabama, have fought for equal access to education.

"These are my people, those who stood in the face of death to make sure that all people have the right to an education," says Dr. Armstrong.

Dr. Armstrong looks forward to expanding diversity, equity and kindness on campus.

Hoping to continue the work current staff and faculty have established.