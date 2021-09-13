Society

Clovis Community College teacher pens children's book about family dog

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local educator can now add 'children's book author' to her resume and signed the new book to several people in northeast Fresno on Sunday.

Kara Allen is celebrating the release of Forever Home - Dog's Tale.

She says it's about the dog her family brought home back on Christmas.

Allen says the puppy came to them because other families didn't like the way it looked.

Noe the Yorkie is showered with love and Allen says that's the main message of the book, to love and respect everyone even if they're a little different.

"The book's message is just about acceptance no matter what you look like, you may be different, loving each other's differences and finding that true love for yourself," says Allen.

While she's not writing books, Allen teaches at Clovis Community College.
