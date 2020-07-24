Clovis Community College

Clovis Community College enrollment up 45% for summer courses

It's been around the clock deadlines, but also an opportunity students didn't want to miss.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid the transition to online learning, one Central California college saw big enrollment numbers this summer.

Ciannah Moreno said this year her summer school sessions were all about getting ahead.

"At first, I was kind of hesitant, but I figured with COVID-19 there wasn't much I could do this summer anyway, so I decided I might as well get ahead while I can," Moreno said.

She signed up for a full-course load, four online summer courses at Clovis Community College.

"The benefit of it was there weren't specific times for my classes, they just had a certain due date," added Moreno.

It's been around the clock deadlines, but also an opportunity Moreno didn't want to miss.

"The way the courses have been going, I feel very comfortable," she said. "I'm glad I took all these core classes."

She's one of over 4,500 students that enrolled in summer school classes at the college, up 45% from last summer. With high numbers and the courses completely virtual, the school staff said they weren't sure what to expect.

"I was worried that students would show up and not fully understand how much time the course would take," said biology instructor, Dr. Stephanie Coffman.

Students logged in all summer long. The staff even had to add extra class sessions to meet up with the high demand.

"They were in it, they were completing everything, they're asking me questions, and they've just done so well," added Coffman.

Now students and administrators are switching gears to prepare for the fall semester. It starts online Monday, August 10.
